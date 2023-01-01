Won’t not let Imran flee country: Sharjeel Memon

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon criticised former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday, saying the incumbent government will not allow the latter to escape from the country.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Memon alleged that the deposed premier was in touch with “foreign lobby” to get the “NRO”. Taking a swipe at Mr Khan for forming a seven-member committee to negotiate with the government, Mr Memon said, “Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has already asked Imran Khan to first apologise to the nation and talk about the negotiations”.

“Citing the example of Capitol Hill, Mr Memon said, “If the mastermind of the Capitol Hill attack could have been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Why can’t the miscreants involved in the May 9 violence be brought to justice?”

He clarified that the government had put the names of PTI leaders on the “no-fly list”, adding that they will no longer be given a chance to flee the country.