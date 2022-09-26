Sports

‘Won’t take risk on Buttler before World Cup’ England coach Mott

17 mins ago
F.P. Report

KARACHI: England white-ball head coach Mathew Mott reiterated that the side would not take undue risks with Jos Buttler ahead of ICC T20 World 2022 in Australia.

 England white-ball captain Buttler, who has been recovering from a calf injury, has not played so far in the ongoing seven-match series against Pakistan.  Mott, while speaking at a post-match press conference, expressed that Buttler might get a chance in the last two matches of the series. 

“With regard to Jos (Buttler), he’s still a while off, he’s not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to the World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had,” he said. “But we’ll just try and see how we go and maybe in the last game

