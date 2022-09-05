Work construction of 5 schools starts Jawzjan: Officials

JAWJAN (Agencies): The construction work of five schools in Aghcheh, Khanqah, and Khajeh Dukoh districts of Jawzjan started on Monday education officials says.

Amanullah Amin, the provincial head of the ACTED office in Jawzjan, said that these schools were built at the cost of 13.8 million Afghanis from the ACTED office with the financial cooperation of Norway under the sustainable development program of villages in Aqcheh, Khanqah and Khajeh Dukoh districts of Jawzjan started.

The basic forms of the constructions will be completed withing three months and will be put into exploitation accordingly, he added.

Mawlawi Mohammad Taheer Jawad, head of Education in Jawzjan, said that the land of these schools was purchased by the local residents and given to the Department of Education, which will provide better education for about three thousand students with the completion of the construction of these schools.

The people’s interest in education has increased and since the victory of the Islamic Emirate, about twenty acres of land have been donated by the people to education in Jawzjan for the construction of a school, he added.

According to him, about 43% of schools in Jawzjan are out of repair, which is a very high number, and we are trying to reduce this number with the cooperation of people and partner organizations.

