Work on Matiari-Lahore transmission line in final stage: Asim

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that work on Matiari to Lahore 660 KV transmission line is in final stages.

In a tweet on Saturday, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that Matiari to Lahore 660KV transmission line will be able to transmit 4,000 MW of electricity.

The chairman CPEC Authority said, “The transmission line will evacuate power North-South and resolve one major issue.” He said that the project will be completed at an overall cost of $1.66 billion.

He said that up to 85 percent work on the project has been completed. He said the project will provide direct employment to 2,212 people.

He said work on various projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is in full swing.