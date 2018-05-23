Workers asset of PPP, to reclaim Punjab in next elections: Zardari

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers are the real asset of the Party and when they become active, anti-Bhutto elements face defeat and PPP will reclaim Punjab with the help of these workers.

Talking to a delegation led by Tasnim Qureshi which called on him at Bilawal House Lahore on Wednesday, Asif Ali Zardari said that everyone will see that workers of the party will succeed.

He said that anti-PPP elements have nothing except hollow allegations and false promises. PTI did nothing for KP and similarly PML-N failed to provide jobs to the youth and relief to the people of Punjab. PPP will provide jobs and other relief according to the manifesto of the party, he added.

Asif Ali Zardari said that whenever PPP came into power, it always increased salaries of government employees and looked after the peasants of the country. PPP keeps a balance and every citizen benefits from Party government from Laborers to the growers and from government employees to traders, he maintained.

The PPPP President further that with the help of Almighty Allah, the hard days for the honest hardworking Pakistanis are about to end.

Advertisements