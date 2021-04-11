Working-age, Latinos face disproportionately high COVID death rates in US

Marina E. Franco

WASHINGTON DC: Working-age and young Latinos face disproportionately high COVID-19 death rates as states move toward reopening. Foreign-born Latinos who work essential or front-line jobs are especially in peril.

A foreign-born Latino worker in Cali-fornia is 11.6 times more likely to died fr-om COVID-19 than any other non-Hisp-anic U.S.-born group, according to a new USC study. In New Jersey, one of fi-ve states with the largest a-mount of new cases, young Latino men are dying at se-ven times the rate of white men and even 4.5 times the rate of Latina women.

The bottom line: The imbalances highlight the urgent need for vaccination campaigns to directly reach a population that is overrepresented in industries many depend on, like agriculture and food processing.

Organizations like Planned Parenthood and United Farm Workers have launched grassroots projects to vaccinate people of color who are front-line workers.