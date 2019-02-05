Working with Bryan Singer was not pleasant experience: Rami Malek

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: American actor Rami Malek, who was honored at the recent Santa Barbara Film Festival, broke his silence on working with Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer during his acceptance speech, reported Vanity Fair. Rami plays Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic and was even nominated for an Oscar for the role.

Bryan was fired from the project with a few weeks of filming left, and was replaced by Dexter Fletcher. While the official reason given was his unprofessionalism, it is widely speculated that the actual reason was that the director was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people.

“My heart goes out to anyone who has to live through anything like what I’ve heard and what is out there. It’s awful, it’s remarkable that this happens, I can appreciate so much what they’ve been through and how difficult this must be for them,” Rami said during his speech.

He added, “In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that, it’s a horrible thing. Everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard.”

There were numerous reports that suggested that the actor clashed with Bryan on various occasions while on set. Speaking about his experience working with the director, Rami said, “In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that’s about what I can say about it at this point.”

He continued, “For anyone who is seeking any solace in all of this, Bryan Singer was fired. Bryan Singer was fired, I don’t think that was something anyone saw coming but I think that had to happen and it did.” The director has denied the claims.