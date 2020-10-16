World Anesthesia Day observed at LRH

F.P. Report

Peshawar: World Anesthesia Day marked at LRH MTI. According to hospital spokesman Muhammad Asim, October 16th is observed as World Anesthesia Day each year.

Seminar participants paid rich tribute to LRH’s Anesthesia and Critical Care Department for its significant role in saving the lives of critically ill patients admitted to the ICU during the Pandemic.

The seminar was attended by the Dean, Hospital Director, Medical Director and large number of doctors, nurses and other staff.

LRH has recently recruited senior consultants for ICU care, which benefiting ICU patients while quality of care has been improved. During the seminar, team from Anesthesia and Critical Care department highlighted the role of the department that how an anesthetist monitors the patient’s condition in operation theaters. Muhammad Asim added that, anesthetists play an important role in more than 100 major operations being done on daily basis in LRH MTI.

At the end of the seminar, doctors from Anesthesia Department, nurses and paramedics working in the Corona Complex and ICU were also given honorary shields in recognition of their services during COVID-19 crises.