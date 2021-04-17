World attracts to business opportunities in Pak : FM

DUBA (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the government with its economic diplomacy had successfully attracted the world towards the business opportunities available in Pakistan.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner, he said it was matter of satisfaction that despite the ill effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan through its economic diplomacy had achieved positive results.

He said Pakistan and the UAE had improved their bilateral relations in diverse fields including trade.

Aim of his visit to Dubai was to promote trade relations between Pakistan and UAE in multiple fields, he added. He noted that a large number of Pakistanis were living in the UAE and with their hard work and dedication were playing an important role in development and progress of the gulf state.