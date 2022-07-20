World Bank and ADB open finances for Pakistan: Miftah

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: After Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group and Asian Development Bank (ADB) opened their finances for Pakistan. It was announced by the Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail during a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to Finance Minister, the revival of the agreement was not an easy job, which had been made possible through rigorous negotiations and tough decisions, hence the incumbent government is committed to implementing of the agreement to achieve economic stability in the country.

Miftah told the media that some friendly countries had expressed their willingness to assist Pakistan in this crucial time. While digging into details and nominating any nation, Miftah claimed that one of the friendly countries pledged to provide oil worth $1.2 billion, while another ally promised to provide natural gas worth $2.4 billion on differed payments.

According to him, a nation having cordial relations with Pakistan has committed to invest in Pakistan Stock Exchange to support the country’s economic outlook. While responding to a media query, Miftah confirmed that one friendly country is ready to provide 2 billion SDRs and another nation will deposit $ 2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Finance Minister said that the trade fundamentals had been reset by the incumbent government through the introduction of fiscal and economic measures in recent months. According to him, a ban on the import of luxurious items had helped maintain a balance between imports, exports as well as foreign remittances.

To another question, Miftah said that the recent recreate in rupee value was the result of political instability in the country, however, Finance Minister was of the view that the dollar has strengthened its position against several currencies across the world.

The Finance Minister claimed that the economy is on an upward trajectory, tax collection has improved and the budget deficit is likely to be reduced in the current fiscal year. According to him, the economy will further normalize after the political stability in the country, these both factors will lead to a slide down in inflation in the coming months.

