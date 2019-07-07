World Bank appoints new country director for Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The World Bank has appointed Henry Kerali as new country director of the bank for Afghanistan.

The World Bank in a statement said Sunday that Henry Kerali is succeeding Shubham Chaudhuri who completed his term as the Country Director for Afghanistan.

The statement further added that Henry Kerali, a Ugandan national, joined the World Bank in 2003 and has held several leadership positions across the Bank.

Furthermore, the World Bank said Mr. Kerali recently served as the Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone in the Africa Region.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kerali said “I am honored to be assigned as the World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan to help the Afghan people in their journey toward a better future.”

He also added “The World Bank Group has been a major development partner of Afghanistan in the last 18 years and we are committed to continuing our support and deepening the engagement.”

Mr. Kerali further added “Together with international partners, we stand by the government and the people at this critical time aiming to further boost shared prosperity and reduce poverty in the country.”