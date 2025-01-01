World Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank approved a $300 million loan for Pakistan, earmarked for the Punjab Clean Air Programme.

According to the World Bank’s statement, the funds will be utilised to combat air pollution in Punjab.

The World Bank’s Country Director stated that the initiative aims to enhance public health by improving air quality.

The Punjab Clean Air Programme is designed to mitigate smog, marking a significant step towards improving the well-being of millions.

Cleaner air is expected to reduce respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

He further noted that the project is part of the World Bank’s new Country Partnership Framework and is expected to benefit 13 million residents of the Lahore Division.