World Bank approves $47.9m grant to boost education in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank said on Monday it had approved a $47.9 million grant to support education reforms in Pakistan’s Punjab province, aiming to expand access to schooling, strengthen teacher training, and improve learning outcomes for millions of children.

The funds, provided through the Global Partnership for Education Fund, will finance the Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services and System Transformation in Punjab Project. The initiative will expand early childhood education, re-enroll out-of-school children, provide remedial learning at the elementary level, and strengthen the sector’s ability to respond to climate shocks and emergencies.

The announcement comes as Pakistan continues to grapple with a severe education crisis. According to UNICEF and government estimates, about 26 million children remain out of school nationwide, the majority of them girls. Punjab, the country’s most populous province, has made progress in expanding access but still struggles with gaps in quality, inclusivity, and resilience to climate-related disruptions such as floods.

“This project represents a crucial step toward addressing learning poverty and ensuring equitable access to quality education across Punjab,” said Bolormaa Amgaabazar, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

The project aims to directly benefit more than 4 million children, including 80,000 out-of-school children, three million enrolled in provincial schools, about 850,000 in the non-formal sector, and 140,000 differently abled children in special education institutions. More than 100,000 teachers and school leaders will also receive professional development, while parents and communities will be engaged through awareness campaigns.

According to the World Bank, the program is designed to strengthen foundational learning, build system capacity, and promote behavioral change to support long-term human capital development.

“The project is aligned with the Government of Punjab’s broader education reform agenda, which seeks to create a more effective, accountable, and inclusive education system,” said Izza Farrakh, World Bank Task Team Leader for the project. “It will do so by supporting the government’s efforts to improve governance, management, and capacity in the education sector.”

Since joining the World Bank in 1950, Pakistan has received more than $48 billion in assistance. The Bank’s current portfolio in the country includes 54 projects with commitments totaling $15.7 billion. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Bank’s private sector arm, has invested about $13 billion in Pakistan since 1956, supporting projects in renewable energy, financial inclusion, infrastructure, health care, and trade.