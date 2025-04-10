World Bank investment arm commits $300 million loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

KARACHI (Reuters): The World Bank’s private investment arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), will extend $300 million in debt financing for Pakistan’s Reko Diq copper and gold mining project, according to an IFC project disclosure published on Wednesday.

Reko Diq, located in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, is among the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold reserves. Once operational, it is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s exports, generate substantial tax and royalty revenues and contribute to economic growth and job creation.

IFC said its involvement will mitigate project risks in the restive Balochistan region and support sustainable mining practices.

“The estimated total Project cost is $6.6bn, and it will be financed using a combination of debt and equity,” IFC announced while sharing a summary of its investment.

“IFC’s proposed investment consists of an A-loan of up to $300 million,” it added. “Other parallel lenders will provide the remaining debt financing.”

An A-loan is a direct loan provided by the IFC from its own funds, typically with long-term repayments. It is a form of debt financing, requiring the borrower to repay the loan with interest, unlike equity financing where the investor takes ownership stakes in the project.

The Reko Diq project is being supported by IFC’s technical and financial expertise. The institution will act as Environmental and Social (E&S) coordinator, ensuring adherence to its performance standards and helping implement best practices in sustainability.

IFC will also provide advisory support on mining operations, transport infrastructure and risk mitigation.

According to the investment summary document, the project will strengthen domestic supply chains and contribute to community development in Balochistan.

It is also expected to deepen domestic market integration by linking Balochistan to national and global markets and encouraging further investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector.

The IFC has actively engaged with Pakistan recently through several high-level visits and financial commitments. Earlier this year, its Managing Director Makhtar Diop visited the country in February and met with public and private sector stakeholders to expand IFC’s investment footprint and reaffirm its commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.

Subsequently, the IFC announced plans to significantly increase its investment in Pakistan, with a target of up to $2 billion annually over the next decade, potentially amounting to $20 billion.

The initiative aligns with the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework, which envisions a combined investment of around $40 billion in Pakistan over ten years.