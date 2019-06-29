World Cup 2019: Pakistan to face Afghanistan today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan will face Afghanistan in a World Cup on Saturday (today) at Headingley, England in a must win game.

Both the team will face for the first time in any World Cup match as it is the first time that war-torn Afghanistan has qualified for the mega event.

Pakistan team is left with no choice but to win this match in order to rekindle their hopes for a semi-final qualification.

Afghanistan gave a big scare to Pakistan by beating them in a warm-up match of the World Cup.

Afghan team put up determined fight against India in a World Cup match to prove that it is gradually on the way to blend into a winning combination in years to come.

Afghan team has so far played seven match of the World Cup and lost all.

In the given circumstances, Pakistan team has to pull its socks up to display a better brand of quality cricket to outshine their spirited opponents.

Pakistan team enjoys supremacy against Afghanistan by beating them in all the three previous three One Day matches, played between the two side.