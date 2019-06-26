World Cup 2019: Pakistan to face unbeaten New Zealand today

Monitoring Desk

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan is all set to face the unbeaten New Zealand in another must-win game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Wednesday.

Pakistan must have to win all of their remaining matches in order to keep their chances to qualify for the semi-finals alive. On the other hand, New Zealand have not lost a single contest in the tournament and a win against Pakistan today will book their berth in the top four.

The spirits in the Pakistan camp are high at the moment after knocking South Africa out of the World Cup by defeating them by 49 runs in the previous match. The contest against New Zealand is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM (PST).

Pakistan have played six matches in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far, lost three and won two. One game was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan are currently at seventh spot in the points table with five points.

New Zealand have won five out of their six matches and one game was washed out by rain. The unbeaten Kiwis are at second position in the standings with eleven points.

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other eight times in the mega event. The Green Shirts emerged victorious six times whereas the Kiwis won only two matches.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor