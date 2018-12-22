World Cup 2019 trophy to arrive in Kabul on Wednesday

KABUL (Pajhwok): The 2019 World Cup Trophy will arrive in Afghanistan this week as part of its world tour, Afghanistan’s Cricket Board spokesman said on Saturday.

Farid Hotak said the trophy would land in Kabul on Wednesday morning and would be received by cricket board officials, players and fans at the Kabul airport.

He said after celebration events in Kabul the trophy would be taken to Bamyan, Kandahar and Herat provinces for promotional purpose.

Hotak said the purpose of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) 2019 World Cup trophy’s tour in Afghanistan was to promote cricket in the country.

The Cricket World Cup would take place in May 2019 in England. Afghanistan is among the 10 nations contesting for the trophy next year.