F.P. Report

LAHORE: World Day Against Child Labour is being observed today across the world including Pakistan.

The purpose behind to celebrate this day is to raise awareness about child labour and encourage the actions to eradicate this social evil.

The number of child labourers across Pakistan has been exceeded to 20 million due to ineffective laws and insufficient measures. The rate child labour is 14 pc across the Punjab.

Experts have warned that child labour is increasing day by day as governments have announced plans but haven’t taken effective actions against child labour.

The president of an NGO asserted that a long-term policy is required for child labour.

In Punjab only, more than 10 million children are out of school and compelled to do labour.

Meanwhile, provincial minister for education has announced plans to provide special compensation for enrolling students in schools and students will be taught skills as well.