World HR Day observed as ‘Black Day’ in Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the World Human Rights Day as Black Day on Tuesday to remind the international community that all the basic human rights of the people in the occupied valley are being violated by the Indian authorities, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Complete shutdown was observed in the occupied territory, call for which was given by APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani. Heavy deployment of Indian troops was witnessed all across the region to prevent anti-India protests.

Hurriyat leaders and organisations in their separate statements appealed to the United Nations and other human rights bodies to send their teams to monitor the worst human rights situation in the occupied valley. Indian police used brute force at Lakhanpore-Jammu Highway to prevent a march by Sikh representative organisations Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Akali Dal and Sikh students’ body towards Srinagar in connection with the World Human Rights Day.

Meanwhile, a large number of school and college students, artists, actors, singers, bloggers and social media activists staged a protest demonstration in Jammu to express resentment against the suspension of internet service in the territory.

A protest demonstration organised by APHC-AJK was also held in Islamabad. Later, a memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General was submitted to the UN office on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, urging the world body to play its role for settlement of the Kashmir dispute. Similar protests were held in Muzaffarabad and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, wherein Hurriyat leaders demanded settlement of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.

APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar expressed grief over the demise of prominent liberation leader Shuja Abbas. Sessions of Quran Khawani and Dua for Shuja Abbas were held at his residence in Srinagar and in Rawalpindi, attended by people from all walks of life.

A report released by the Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day said the Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 95,471 innocent Kashmiris, including 7,135 in custody, since January 1989.

The killings rendered 22,910 women widowed and 107,780 children orphaned. The report said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,175 women and damaged 109,451 residential houses and other structures.

At least 8,000 people were subjected to custodial disappearance during the period. The report said that thousands of young boys and girls were injured in the firing of pellets on protesters by Indian troops while dozens were blinded.

The report said since August 5, when India revoked Kashmir’s special status, at least 38 Kashmiris including two women and three young boys were martyred and of those seven were killed in fake encounters.