World leaders react to Biden dropping out of US election race

WASHINGTON: World leaders have offered their reactions to United States President Joe Biden’s decision to end his faltering re-election campaignafter weeks of pressure driven by concerns over his age and fitness.

Here are some of the reactions to Biden’s exit from around the world:

Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed gratitude to Biden for his “friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career”.

“As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples,” Herzog said in a post on X.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country respected Biden’s “tough but strong decision” and was grateful for his “unwavering support” as it fought to repel Russia’s invasion.

“We will always be thankful for President Biden’s leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

“The current situation in Ukraine and all of Europe is no less challenging, and we sincerely hope that America’s continued strong leadership will prevent Russian evil from succeeding or making its aggression pay off.”

Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was more focused on winning the war in Ukraine than the outcome of the US election.

“For us, reaching the goals of the special military operation [against Ukraine] is a priority, rather than the outcome of the US elections,” Peskov told state media.

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he respected Biden’s decision and looked forward to working with him during the remainder of his presidency.

“I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people,” Starmer said on X.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justice Trudeau hailed Biden as a “great man” whose every action was “guided by his love for his country.”

“As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you,” Trudeau said on X.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed thanks to Biden for his leadership and “ongoing service”.

“The Australia-US Alliance has never been stronger with our shared commitment to democratic values, international security, economic prosperity and climate action for this and future generations,” Albanese said on X.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his “friend” Biden had achieved a lot “for his country, for Europe, for the world”.

“Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong, and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition,” Scholz said on X.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Biden had made a “brave and dignified decision”.

“Thanks to its determination and leadership, the US overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol and has been exemplary in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin’s Russian aggression,” Sanchez said on X.

“A great gesture from a great president who has always fought for democracy and freedom.”

Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised Biden for taking “many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger”.

“I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life,” Tusk said on X.

Czech Republic

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Biden’s decision was that of a “statesman who has served his country for decades”.

“It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable. I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good president emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates,” Fiala said.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris praised Biden as a “voice for reason, effective multilateralism and shared solutions”.

“Joe Biden, in all the offices he has held, has always been an unwavering voice and passionate worker for peace on the island of Ireland and our country owes him a great debt for this,” Harris said in a statement.

courtesy : Al Jazeera