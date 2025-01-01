World leaders react to Indian attack against Pakistan

F.P. Report

Several world leaders have expressed concern and called for restraint after India attacked Pakistan early on Wednesday prompting a befitting response from Islamabad’s armed forces.

The strikes mark a sharp escalation in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Pakistan reported eight fatalities and vowed retaliation.

The international community reacted swiftly to the developments, urging both nations to avoid further escalation and prioritize dialogue.

US President Donald Trump

Speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump described India’s strikes as a “shame” and urged a quick end to the hostilities.

“They’ve been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it… I just hope it ends very quickly,” Trump said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Trump’s remarks on social media.

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”

United Nations Secretary-General

A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he is “very concerned” about India’s military actions across the Line of Control.

“The Secretary-General calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the statement said.

Japan

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi strongly condemned the April 22 attack.

“We express strong concern that this situation may escalate into a full-scale military conflict,” he said, urging both nations to pursue stability through dialogue.

United Arab Emirates

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for restraint and de-escalation.

“Diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective means of peacefully resolving crises,” the UAE government said in a statement.

France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot acknowledged India’s right to self-defence but warned against further escalation.

“We call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint… and to protect civilians,” he said on TF1 television.

China

China’s foreign ministry called India’s actions “regrettable” and urged both sides to act in the interest of regional peace.

“Remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation,” the spokesperson said.

Russia

Russia’s foreign ministry said it is “deeply concerned” and urged both countries to avoid further escalation.

“We call on both India and Pakistan to show restraint,” a statement from Moscow read.

Bangladesh urges calm

The Bangladeshi government also expressed its deep concern over the situation and urged both countries to remain calm, show restraint, and refrain from taking any steps that could further aggravate the situation.

“In the spirit of regional peace, prosperity and stability, Bangladesh remains hopeful that tensions will be defused through diplomatic endeavors and that peace will ultimately prevail for the benefit of the peoples in the region,” said an official statement.