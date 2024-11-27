World leaders react to Lebanon war ceasefire

BEIRUT (Agencies): World leaders have welcomed a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which came into force on Wednesday morning (0200 GMT).

Here are key reactions from around the world:

United States and France

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will protect Israel from the threat of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and create the conditions for a “lasting calm,” US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the truce coming into force.

“The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

The United States and France will work “to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented” and lead international efforts for “capacity-building” of the Lebanese army, they added.

Biden welcomed the deal as “good news” and also said the United States would lead a fresh effort to secure a truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Macron said the Lebanon ceasefire should “open the path” for an ending to the war in Gaza.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Biden for his “involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement.”

He told Biden in a call that he appreciated the US leader’s “understanding that Israel will maintain its freedom of action in enforcing it,” according to Netanyahu’s office.

Ahead of Israel’s approval of the deal, Netanyahu said the “length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon” and the truce would allow Israel to “intensify” pressure on Hamas and focus on the “Iranian threat.”

Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the ceasefire was a “fundamental step” toward restoring stability in the region.

Thanking France and the United States for their involvement, Mikati also reiterated his government’s commitment to “strengthen the army’s presence in the south.”

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the deal, hailing it as “a ray of hope for the entire region.”

“People on both sides of the border want to live in genuine and lasting security,” Baerbock said in a statement, calling the deal “a success for diplomacy.”

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised a “long-overdue” ceasefire that would “provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations” of both Israel and Lebanon.

Calling for the truce to be “turned into a lasting political solution in Lebanon,” Starmer vowed to be at the “forefront of efforts to break the ongoing cycle of violence in pursuit of a long-term, sustainable peace in the Middle East.”

European Union

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed the “very encouraging news” of the ceasefire, saying it would increase Lebanon’s “internal security and stability.”

The announcement was welcomed news “first and foremost for the Lebanese and Israeli people affected by the fighting,” von der Leyen said on X.

“Lebanon will have an opportunity to increase internal security and stability thanks to Hezbollah’s reduced influence,” she said.

United Nations

A top UN official welcomed the ceasefire agreement but warned that “considerable work lies ahead” to implement the deal.

“Nothing less than the full and unwavering commitment of both parties is required,” UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a statement.

Turkey

Turkey’s foreign ministry said it welcomed the ceasefire agreement, saying it hopes that the truce will be a lasting one.

“It is imperative for the international community to exert pressure on Israel to fully comply with the ceasefire and to provide reparations for the damages it has caused in Lebanon,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkey was ready to support peace efforts in Lebanon.

It said a ceasefire must also be declared in Gaza as soon as possible for a lasting regional peace and stability.

China

China on Wednesday said it welcomed the ceasefire agreement.

“China is paying close attention to the current situation in Lebanon and Israel,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a regular briefing.

“We support all efforts conducive to easing tensions and achieving peace and welcome the agreement reached by relevant parties on a ceasefire,” she said while underscoring the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza as well.

Egypt

Egypt’s foreign minister also said that it welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel.