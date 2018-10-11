World Mental Health Day observed in KTH

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Teaching Hospital Department of Psychiatry celebrated World Mental Health Day on Wednesday. The chief guest of the event was Member BoG Prof Dr Shahjahan. Dean KMC Prof Dr Noor ul Eman, Chairman Department of Psychiatry Prof Dr Sayed Muhammad Sultan and other prominent psychiatrists were present in the event.

World Mental Health Day is observed across the World on 10th of October with an aim to raise awareness about Mental Health issues and eventually help those with Mental Health problems. Treatment gap for psychiatric condition in the developed World is reported to be 50% while this figure reaches to startling 90% in the developing countries including Pakistan.

This year, the theme of the World Mental Health Day is “Young People and Mental health in a Changing World”. In the early years of adulthood and adolescence, people undergo a number of physiological, psychological and more importantly social role changes like changing school or moving on to Colleges, Universities and different jobs. These changes may bring excitement as well as distress and apprehension. Apart from usual distress as a result of need of autonomy, peer pressure and identity crises many adolescents are at risk of neglect, abuse and bullying making them particularly vulnerable to mental illness. Internet and mobile addiction these days is another major threat to the mental health of these young people.

According to the World Health Organization, half of all mental health disorders begin by the age of 14 and 75% of most Psychiatric Illness start in the late adolescent and early adult life. Depression is quite common in this age group while suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people age 15 to 29.

Mental health problems are common in Pakistan as elsewhere and it is estimated that about one in every 4 persons suffer from some kind of mental health problem. This amounts to a total of about 55 million people in our country of 210 million population. In fact, 34% of the people in Pakistan have been found to suffer from depression and anxiety alone. Similarly, the rates of emotional problems among children and adolescents is quite high and 15 to 20 % of our children who are the architects of our future suffer from various Psychiatric Disorder. Apart from emotional problems children and adolescents suffer from Conduct Disorder, Hyperactivity Disorder, Anxiety Disorders, Autism, Psychotic Disorders and Drug Abuse. In addition, 5% of our children and adults suffer from various degrees of Mental Retardation. There are no specialised treatment centers for Children with Psychiatric disorder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and there are only a few of these in the whole country. This is an alarming situation, the government of Pakistan to pay attention to.

In the end, Prof Dr Sayed M. Sultan Chairman Dept of Psychiatry presented some demands to the BoG MTI KTH that psychiatry dept KTH is one of the best teaching departments in Pakistan and people from Punjab come for training and revision courses to this department so this department need to be strengthened by creating the post of at least two associate professor and three assistant professor in the department.

Clinical psychology and psychotherapy is part and parcel of psychiatry department that section of the department need to be expanded and strengthened by creating 8 clinical psychologists posts. He also added that mental health act which was promulgated in KP needs to be implemented in its true spirit so that the marginalized population gets the rights. Psychiatric services and drug abuse treatment center need to be established at district.

