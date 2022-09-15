World must take notice of India’s attempts of Palestinising Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The International Conference on “Women’s Mental Health Care” organized by Department of Psychology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar in collaboration with Southern Methodist University, USA and sponsored by USEFP was held at Marriott, Islamabad on 15th Sept, 2022. The Chief Guest, was the Chairperson Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad.

The occasion was also graced by Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad, and the Project Director SBBWU, Dr. Ume Kalsoom. Representative from the USEFP, Mr. Shahram Niazi also joined.

The keynote speakers of the conference were Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Vice Chancellor FATA University, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women University, Dr. Saima Sandhu from USA, Dr. Rubina Hanif, Director at National Institute of Psychology, Centre of Excellence, Quaid-i-Azam University, Dr. George Holden, SMU Coordinator of the project and Prof. Dr. Alicia E. Meuret, Director of the Anxiety and Depression Research Center (ARC) at SMU both addressed the attendees of the conference virtually.

The distinguished chief guest, chairperson Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, emphasized on the fact that this initiative has brought experts in the field of Psychology together and they will not only be sharing their major findings with the audience but will also provide a solid foundation for further research in this field.

The worthy Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar emphasized on the importance and need of the topic “Women Mental Health Care”. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar has been working earnestly for the development of the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for more than a decade. The aforementioned conference sponsored by United States Education Foundation, USEFP on women’s mental care shows our dedication and commitment towards this cause.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar and Southern Methodist University share the same objective of exploring important aspects through research. This conference has provided a platform to the participants to share their findings and open unlimited realms of discourse for further research. It has also highlighted the problems and challenges faced by women not only in local but global perspective.

The sessions by worthy key note speakers and scholars will also propose a way forward to address these issues. The conference covered the following themes:

Depression, anxiety and suicide

Mensuration and menopause issue

Infertility, parental loss and post natal depression

Pregnancy, miscarriages and mental health

Women and health psychology

Psychotic disorders

Autism

Child abuse

Therapeutic interventions

In the conference a total of 71 papers were presented both oral and poster. People from different parts of Pakistan participated in the conference. Two first winners for the poster presentation were announced. One winner Ms. Wagma. presented her poster on “An Analysis of Gender Differences in Care Giver Burden and Quality of Life of Physically Challenged and Mentally Ill Individuals”. The other winner, Ms. Aleena Khalid, presented her poster on “Post Traumatic Stress on Disorder Symptoms in Parents of Children with Congenital Heart Disease”. One Day Pre conference Workshop was also arranged on Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Technique by Dr. Saima Sandhu from United States of America. Dr. Umme Kalsoom and Dr. Saima Sandhu distributed the certificates among the 60 participants trained in the said field.

In 2015 1st international conference of psychology was held under Linkage program between Southern Methodist University and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar. Faculty of Department of Psychology was trained as master trainers in the first linkage program between these two institutes. These Master trainers in this present university partnership grants program trained 40 participants from Women University Swabi and from different colleges affiliated with SBBWU under the project “Professional Development of Women in the field of Psychology through Faculty Training, Curriculum Development, Research and Clinic Capacity supported by USEFP in Pakistan in partnership with Southern Methodist University, SMU, (Dallas Texas).

The project “Professional Development of Women in the field of Psychology through Faculty Training, Curriculum Development, Research and Clinic Capacity supported by USEFP in Pakistan in partnership with Southern Methodist University, SMU, (Dallas Texas) is near completion. So far three successful trainings in the following topics have been conducted:

Research Methodology Curriculum Development Capacity Building

The fourth and the last training has been rescheduled due to the prevailing flood condition of the country. This international conference is also a part of this project, which has brought experts in the field of Psychology together. It has been a successful collaboration with the SMU throughout these years and the venture will continue.