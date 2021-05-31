World No Tobacco Day 2021: We need to implement a cancer tax on tobacco products: Dr Aasim

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) organised a digital awareness session to mark the World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2021. In this session, Dr. Aasim Yusuf, acting CEO of SKMT said, “There are around 24 million people in Pakistan who use tobacco in some form.

uccessive governments have placed taxes on cigarettes which discourages youth from initiating cigarette smoking and encourages current smokers to quit. However, the extent of revenue from this specifically earmarked for health sector is uncertain.

The revenue from tobacco tax should be spent on tobacco-related health issues such as cancer. Nearly 40% of adults seen at the facilities of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust have cancers linked with tobacco-use. We can build new hospitals with cancer tax.”

Dr Aasim Yusuf also said, “It is highly concerning that the tobacco epidemic is shifting to countries with fewer resources like Pakistan. The tobacco industry is targeting vulnerable population with sophisticated marketing strategies. Their tactics interfere with tobacco cessation and burden health systems, which is preventable. People should stay away from products that are marketed as cessation aid such as e-cigarettes. As healthcare professionals, we can train to give appropriate and firm advice to patients to quit. Organisation such as corporate offices and universities should implement a strict smoking policy to create an environment that acts as a deterrent to smoking.”

The session was also attended by consultant oncologists from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Dr Samir Fasih and Dr Tahira Yasmeen, who said that tobacco is the largest preventable risk factor for four major non-communicable diseases that are cancers, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and diabetes.

Tobacco in all its forms is dangerous and addictive, including smoking cigarette, cigar, hookah (water-pipe), sheesha, paan, gutka, etc. Smokers are at a higher risk of developing severe disease from the Covid-19 infection. All tobacco users should commit to quit. If they need professional help, we have support available in the form of intensive behavioural support, medication or advice by specially trained physicians.

This year, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust is organising a number of activities to raise awareness about the harmful effects of using tobacco and ways to quit. These include an online pledge to quit campaign, a poster competition for school-children from across Pakistan and a series of digital awareness sessions for the public.