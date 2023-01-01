‘World should be realistic about positive uplift in Afghanistan’

KABUL (Agencies): Acting foreign minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi held a meeting with Japanese envoy to Afghanistan Takashi Okada to discuss bilateral relations and the current political situation.

During the meeting, Takashi Okada expressed Japan’s interest in building relations with Afghan authorities.

Muttaqi described the situation in Afghanistan as positive and urged the region and the world to recognize and be realistic about the constructive developments taking place in the country.