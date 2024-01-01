World wants ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border, top US diplomat says

WASHINGTON (Reuters): Countries around the world, including leading Arab nations, those in the G7 and the European Union, want a halt to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Asked about Israel’s rejection of a US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal, Blinken told MSNBC: “The world is speaking clearly for virtually all of the key countries in Europe and in the region on the need for the ceasefire.”

He added that he would be meeting with Israeli officials in New York later on Thursday.