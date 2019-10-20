World’s largest Kashmiri flag hoisted in Islamabad during a million march

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The World’s largest Kashmir flag, measuring five thousand meter long and 13 feet wide, was hoisted at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad today, to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The flag was hoisted during the Kashmir Million March in Islamabad.

A large number of people from all walks of the life including political leaders attended the March.

Addressing the march Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan called for unity and joint struggle among the whole nation for freedom Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said all the people, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, religious and political leaders, should stand united for the cause of Kashmir.

The Minister for State said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know that a Muslim does not bow before forces of tyranny and Kashmiris will continue their struggle to get rid of Indian occupation.

He paid rich tribute to the unprecedented struggle of Kashmiri youth and political leadership of the held valley for picking up Pakistan’s flag even in the time of brutal oppression by the occupation forces of India.

Speaking on the Occasion, Organizer of the March Uzmal Gul said that the participation of large number of people in the event is evidence that the entire nation fully supports the Kashmiris in their freedom struggle and a clear message to Narendra Modi that Kashmiris are not alone and they will soon get liberation from Indian illegal occupation.

Other speakers urged the International Community and UN to provide Kashmiris the right to decide their future.