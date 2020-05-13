Worldwide coronavirus cases reach 4.26 million with 291,000 deaths

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The global death toll from the coronavirus infection reached 291,000, almost 4.26 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 1.49 million of those patients were cured, according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

As of Wednesday, the number of people infected globally has reached 4,261,955; the COVID-19 death toll stands at 291,964, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with nearly 1.37 million infected: this includes 230,287 recoveries and 82,376 deaths. The United Kingdom, Italy and Spain are among the main centres of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe.

Russia’s overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 232,000.

Courtesy: (Spuntik)