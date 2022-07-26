Writ files seeking release of NFC award erstwhile Fata’s share

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A writ petition has been filed at Peshawar High Court for seeking share in National Financial Commission (NFC) award for erstwhile Fata and provision of funds for Sehat Card to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for facilitation of tribesmen.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Sher Afridi from Khyber challenged deprivation of erstwhile like did not release of NFC award which stands at 3% of national budget and provision of funds to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to continue provision Sehat Card facility to tribesmen.

The counsel for petitioner Ali Gohar Advocate stated in writ that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimour Salim Jaghra demanded for funds to provide Sehat Card facility to tribesmen in October 2021 while Federal Government, federal& provincial finance ministers and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with others made respondents.

The petition further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister argued federation that provincial government is providing Sehat Card indiscriminately to all residents but the facility is providing to erstwhile Fata on funds provided by Federal Government.

The finance minister also argued federation to transfer erstwhile Fata health facility funds to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while federal government did not informed provincial finance minister about the discussion concluded on the issue.

The writ further seeking release of share in NFC award which stands at 3% of national budget from Federal Government for completion of developmental projects and provision of funds for Sehat Card to ensure right of every citizen.