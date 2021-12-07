Writ seeking implementation of national, regional languages

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A writ has been filed seeking implementation Urdu as official language and promotion of local languages at Peshawar High Court.

The writ has filed by Muhammad Javeed Iqbal in which secretary cabinet division, establishment division, Pakistan National Language Authority, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Chief Secretary and secretary culture& tourism had made respondents in the petition.

The counsel Malik Muhammad Ajmal Khan Advocate will represented the petitioner before court. The writ petition stated that various languages are spoken in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while obtaining of education in mother language is constitutional right under Article 251. The writ further added to establishment institution for protection and promotion of Pakhtu, Chitrali, Gujjari, Hinko and Saraiki along with other local languages spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The writ petition stating that Pakhto most speaking language across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but provincial government has failed to implement Pakhto in the province likewise Urdu is national language but English is still official language in Pakistan. The writ further seeking implementation of Urdu as official language and medium of instruction across Pakistan and added that after 18th constitutional amendment the liability of implementation and protection of regional languages shall be provincial subject.

The writ petition stating that Pakhto is century old language which had produce poets and writers while 60 million people are speaking in Pakistan and requested to direct competent authorities to implement Pakhto as official language of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The writ petition hopefully to be fixed for early hearing before honorable bench of PHC in larger public interest.