Writer Anwar Maqsood rubbishes rumours of torture

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan’s renowned scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood has dismissed rumours circulating about his alleged abduction and assault.

In a video statement released recently, Anwar Maqsood, 84, expressed gratitude for the concern shown by his fans and acquaintances but emphasised that the reports of his abduction were entirely false.

“In the past few days, certain news was circulating that made my life a living hell. I have admirers all over the world. I received a call from every city, every country asking how I am. I’m perfectly fine. Whatever you’re hearing has not happened, nor will it happen,” Maqsood said in his video statement.

“I am 84 years old. I won’t survive after a slap. How could I be subjected to a heavy beating? It didn’t happen. I am fine,” he asserted. Anwar Maqsood added, “I’ve been writing, speaking for you all for 66 years. I love our soldiers who are at the borders giving up their lives for us. I’m not being coerced to say this. I’m saying this from my heart.”

Anwar Maqsood highlighting the proliferation of fake social media accounts bearing his name and image, said: “This is the phone I have. It doesn’t even have a camera. How will I tweet? There are 42 accounts with my picture, which are fake. I’ve told everyone. I told FIA, the police to have them shut down. They said we cannot do so.