WSF World Team Squash C’ship: Pakistan lose to Germany

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan put up a valiant show at the WSF World Team Squash Championship 2024, but fell short in the playoffs against Germany to lose 2-1 in a fiercely contested encounter in Hong Kong, China.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation on Wednesday, the tie began with an intense five-game battle between Germany’s Raphael Kandra and Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan. Kandra ultimately emerged victorious, defeating Asim 3-2 with scores of 11-9, 9-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9 in a 58-minute marathon.

Pakistan bounced back in the second match, where Nasir Iqbal delivered a stellar performance to sweep past Germany’s Yannik Omlor in straight games. Nasir dominated the court, winning 3-0 with scores of 11-8, 11-2, 11-6 in just 27 minutes.

In the decisive match, German squash legend Simon Rösner overcame Pakistan’s Noor Zaman with a 3-1 victory. Despite Noor’s promising start by clinching the first game 11-8, Rösner’s experience shone through as he turned the tide, securing the next three games 11-7, 11-5, 11-4 in 38 minutes.

Pakistan will now face Canada in the SC6 playoff on Thursday at 1630 PST.