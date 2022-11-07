WSSP directed to take steps for drainage of rainwater

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Water and Sanitation Services Company Peshawar (WSSP) to take preemptive measures for drainage of rainwater at different spots including University Road and Kohat Road and said that it must be ensured that there is no water on the roads after rain.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of WSSP held here on Monday. Provincial Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, Chairman WSSP Rizwan Bangash, Chief Executive Officer WSSP and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the performance of WSSP and it was said that WSSP provides services to 3.3 million population in 65 Union Councils and 233 Neighborhood Councils of District Peshawar. It was also said that 240,000 tons of waste is disposed of by the company on an annual basis, while 12,000 complaints related to tube wells and sanitation services have been resolved during the last year.

A total of 1200 water samples were tested during one year to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to consumers. Moreover, a real-time water quality testing system has been introduced in WSSP. A tracking system has also been installed on garbage vehicles to monitor their movement. The participants were told that all the water filtration plants being operated by WSSP have been made fully functional.

A total of 540 tube wells are being operated by WSSP while solarization of at least 50 percent of them will save Rs 500 million annually. Besides, seventy thousand new water connections will be installed in the next seven years, which will result in revenue generation of Rs 66 million per year. The chief minister directed WSSP to improve their performance, adding that providing a clean and healthy environment for the citizens is the priority of the provincial government.

He clarified that all the required resources to this end will be provided on a priority basis to ensure sanitation as per public expectations. The Chief Minister stressed the need for a special sanitation campaign to ensure cleanliness in the provincial capital, adding that all the relevant departments must fulfill their responsibilities in a coordinated manner. The meeting was apprised that the machinery required for the expansion of WSSP to the new union councils had been purchased, which included 33 mini-tippers, four excavators, 16 tractors and other machinery.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that there would be no compromise on the cleanliness of the provincial capital and all the concerned authorities should strictly monitor sanitation activities. The Chief Minister also directed the relevant authorities to identify ghost employees in WSSP and take legal action against them. He said that provision of basic services for the citizens is the responsibility of the government and there is no room for negligence in this regard.

