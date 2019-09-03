WTH is going on in Afghanistan? Gen. Petraeus explains the US-Taliban deal

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: What the hell is going on in Afghanistan? Why is the United States making a deal with the Taliban? As the Trump administration and Taliban officials wrap up negotiations, many fear that a US withdrawal could return Afghanistan to the terrorist safe haven it was before the 9/11 attacks.

On the brink of the deal’s announcement, Dany and Marc interviewed former Afghanistan commander General David Petraeus to get his perspective on what a deal with the Taliban would mean for US national security and the people of Afghanistan. Gen. Petraeus explains the importance of keeping troops on the ground, discussing his time in the region and the lessons that the US should have taken from the past 18 years of war.

Gen. Petraeus is the Chairman of the KKR Global Institute. He served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the Obama administration and as the commander of Central Command, ISAF, and US forces in Afghanistan. Gen. Petraeus graduated from the US Military Academy and holds MPA and PhD degrees from Princeton University.

