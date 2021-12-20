WTO creates panel of arbitrators to resolve dispute between Russia and EU

GENEVA (RIA Novosti): The World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute resolution body at a meeting on Monday granted the European Union’s request to form a panel of arbitrators to deal with a public procurement dispute with Russia , a trade source in Geneva told reporters .

Earlier, the EU applied to the WTO with a request to form an arbitration panel to consider the dispute with Russia. As stated in the request, the parties consulted, but they did not help resolve the dispute. The first EU request to form an arbitration panel was blocked by Russia.

“The dispute resolution body agreed with the second request of the European Union to create a dispute group to consider Russian measures, which, according to the EU, are part of an import substitution program incompatible with WTO rules,” the agency’s source said.

The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, began these proceedings at the WTO in the second half of July.

The EC claims concern measures that, in its opinion, restrict or prohibit European Union companies from selling goods and services to Russian state-owned enterprises and other organizations through procurement for commercial purposes.

Russia has gradually expanded its import substitution policy since 2015 through the use of various restrictions and incentives, the European Commission noted, pointing out that the contested measures are aimed at replacing foreign goods and services in the procurement of a number of state-related organizations, as well as in investment projects funded by the state.

The Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, immediately after the launch of this dispute in July, announced its readiness to convince the EU that the rules of public procurement in the country do not violate WTO rules.