Xi and China’s global agenda

Chinese President Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. According to the details, the recently concluded 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party cemented Xi’s core status within the party through amendments in the Party’s charter. The newly elected seven-member Standing Committee and the 24-member Politburo put their weight in favor of the powerful Chinese leader while electing him as the party’s Secretary General for a consecutive third term.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has set the stage to realize its global agenda after posting likeminded and Xi’s loyalists in the party’s most potent Politburo and its executive arm seven-member Standing Committee, which not only steers the entire party but also indirectly controls the domestic and foreign policy of the world second largest economy and competitor for the status of the global power. Despite criticism of the zero COVID-19 policy, economic slowdown, and opposition from within the ranks, President Xi was the best choice for the Communist Party to lead the party as well as the country in the future which seems to be very crucial and decisive in terms of the projection of Chinese Socialism in the world.

Historically, President Xi remained instrumental in implementing the CCP’s global agenda and major global initiatives for the enhancement of Chinese military and economic influence including the flagship Chinese project Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI). While President Xi and Russian Strongman Vladimir Putin’s friendship and Strategic cooperation during the war in Ukraine and US-China rivalry over Taiwan are the important contours of the future global competition between the Russo-China Alliance and the Western bloc. In fact, Xi’s selection as Secretary General of the Communist Party for another term has endorsed the party’s wholehearted support for his role as President of the Country and Chairman Chinese Central Military Commission making him the most powerful man in the World, who will Command the largest military and rule the biggest population in the world for a consecutive third term.

Apparently, Xi’s appointment is likely to intensify Beijing’s assertiveness and the ongoing US-China rivalry not only in the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific region but in other parts of the world including South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Xi Jinping has the ambition to lead the reform of the global governance system, through institutions and norms in ways that reflects Beijing’s values and priorities. Therefore, President Xi intends to introduce a new version of global politics, the international monetary system, internet governance as well as human rights standards as an alternative to the current west-dominant global values, that will provide the basis for the merging Chinese new world order

Currently, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took an important decision and handed over China’s leadership to an experienced, trusted, and influential leader ahead of the most crucial grand finale against its staunch enemy. Although, the western allies have experienced Xi’s tact in the past, however, their response has yet to come. In fact, it would be a clash between Communism and Democracy, and the time would decide about the survivor of this context.