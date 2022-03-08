Xi: China supports all efforts to resolve crisis in Ukraine

BEIJING (TASS): China supports all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine. This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday during talks via videoconference with German Chanc-ellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emman-uel Macron, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that the current situation in Ukraine is alarming and the Chinese side is deeply saddened by the resumption of war on the European continent,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement to TASS. China, the head of state continued, “insists that it is necessary to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, fully comply with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, take seriously the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and support all efforts to promote the peaceful resolution of the crisis.”

The urgent task at the moment is, Xi Jinping said, “to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control.” China, he added, appreciates the mediation efforts of France and Germany.

“China will maintain communication and coordination with France, Germ-any and the EU, and in light of the needs of the parties concerned, will actively cooperate with the international community,” he assured the Chinese leader.

According to Xi Jinping, China considers it necessary to support the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and encourage both sides to maintain the momentum of contacts.

“We need to jointly support the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and encourage both sides to maintain the momentum of the negotiations, overcome difficulties, continue negotiations and achieve peaceful results,” he said.

“We must call for maximum restraint in order to prevent a massive humanitarian crisis,” Xi Jinping stressed. China, he recalled, proposed a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and is ready to provide it with additional humanitarian assistance. China’s six-point proposals were presented on Monday by Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Xi Jinping said that China would like to see an equal dialogue between the EU, Russia, the United States and NATO.

“China will be happy to see an equal dialogue between the EU, Russia, the United States and NATO,” he said. Xi Jinping also said that China supports France and Germany in promoting a balanced, efficient and sustainable European security framework, and in upholding Europe’s strategic autonomy.

Xi said China is calling on the EU to jointly take responsibility for bringing more stability to the world.

“China and the EU share a lot in common in strengthening peace, striving for development and promoting cooperation,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry leader quoted the Chinese leader as saying. “We must take responsibility for ensuring greater stability and certainty in a turbulent and changing world.”

Xi noted that the cumulative impact of major global changes and a pandemic not seen in a century has led to the emergence of many global problems that need to be addressed through global cooperation. It is important for both parties, he believes, to strengthen dialogue, remain committed to cooperation, and promote the sustainable development of China-EU relations.

The development of China, the President of China is convinced, will create a wider space for cooperation. Both sides should continue to deepen partnerships in the use of green and digital technologies, practical cooperation in various fields.

Also representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Steffen Hebeshtreit said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks via videoconference on Ukraine on Tuesday.

The parties agreed “to fully support any negotiations aimed at a diplomatic solution to the conflict,” the report said. “They spoke in favor of humanitarian aid and access to war zones; it is necessary to create functioning humanitarian corridors,” Hebeshtreit said.

“All three countries would be ready to provide further humanitarian assistance. In order to coordinate further efforts to end the conflict, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and China will work closely,” the report says.

The parties also discussed relations between China and the European Union.

