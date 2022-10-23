Xi clinches third term, packs leadership with loyalists

BEIJING (Reuters): China’s Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang followed Xi onto the stage at the Great Hall of the People as the new Politburo Standing Committee was introduced, putting him in line to become premier when Li Keqiang retires in March.

The other members of the seven-man Standing Committee are Zhao Leji and Wang Huning, who return from the previous committee, and newcomers Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. Li Qiang is also new to the Standing Committee.

All are seen by analysts to have close allegiance to Xi, the son of a Communist Party revolutionary who has taken China in a more authoritarian direction since rising to power in 2012. Richard McGregor, senior fellow for East Asia at the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney, said the result was a resounding victory for Xi.

“All of his rivals, potential and real, have been forced out of the Politburo Standing Committee and Xi loyalists took their place. The new Politburo is an emphatic statement of Xi’s dominance over the party.”

The unveiling of the Standing Committee and the 24-member Politburo comes a day after the closing of the Communist Party’s 20th Congress, where amendments were added to the party charter cementing the core status of Xi and the guiding role of his political thought within the party. Still, the 69-year-old Xi faces stiff challenges as the world’s second-largest economy slows and frustration over his zero-COVID policy grows. China is also increasingly estranged from the West, exacerbated by Xi’s support for Russia’s Vladimir Putin and mounting tensions over Taiwan.

“This is a leadership that will be focused on achieving Xi’s political goals, rather than pursuing their own agendas for what they think is best for the country,” said Drew Thompson, a visiting senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. “There is only one correct way to govern, and that is Xi’s way.”

PM congratulates President Xi Jinping

ISLAMABAD (INP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of Communist Party of China for the 3rd term. In a tweet on Sunday, he said it is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China.