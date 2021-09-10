Xi invites Merkel to achieve a change in EU policy towards China

BEIJING (TASS): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, during a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, suggested that she ensure that the European Union follows the “correct political line” towards Beijing. This was reported by China Central Television.

“I hope the German side will help the EU to firmly pursue the correct policy towards China,” Xi Jinping said. As he clarified, the European side must “objectively take into account the differences [between the P-RC and the EU]” and “ra-tionally eliminate the contradictions [with Beijing].”

“We need to ensure the sustainable and harmonious development of China-Europe relations,” he stressed. According to the Chinese leader, for this, Beijing and Berlin must strengthen mutual trust and interact on an equal basis.

Xi Jinping and Merkel also discussed by phone the coordination of actions of the two countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan. According to the Central Television of China, the head of the German government proposed to the Chinese leader to strengthen the dialogue on Afghanistan at such multilateral platforms for interaction as the UN.

“China is against external interference in the internal politics of other countries,” Xi said. At the same time, he stressed that Beijing is ready for constructive interaction with Berlin on this issue for the sake of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

As the official representative of the German Cab-inet of Ministers Steffen Seibert noted, the leaders of the two countries also “discussed the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral relations, economic issues, international eff-orts to protect the climate on the eve of the UN climate conference, as well as other international topics.”