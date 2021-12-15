Xi Jinping: UN Security Council five needs to defend global peace

BEIJING (TASS): The permanent members of the UN Security Council need to work together to combat the pandemic and maintain global peace. This was stated on Wednesday by the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping at a meeting via video link with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In the current situation, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council are obliged to deepen cooperation in combating the pandemic, upholding international peace and security, coordinate actions to stimulate economic recovery, and actively respond to the expectations of the international community,” he said in a message from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“China intends to maintain close contacts with the Russian side,” Xi Jinping added. “We also intend to strengthen cooperation and contacts with Russia in the development of testing systems for coronavirus, vaccines and medicines,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.

Xi noted that in the past years, China and Russia have developed successful cooperation in the fight ag-ainst the pandemic, as well as facilitated the expansion of such interaction in the international arena and made a significant contribution to the development of global health.

The PRC leader also called for strengthening cooperation between China and Russia in the field of renewable and alternative energy sources, as well as in the field of nuclear energy.

“Russian-Chinese energy cooperation has a solid foundation and many points of contact. The two sides need to use the reserve of traditionally strong energy interaction, supplement it with cooperation in the field of new energy sources, promote cooperation in nuclear energy, consider renewable energy sources and other areas of cooperation,” he stated.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Russia should seize the opportunity for joint development, deepen cooperation in scientific, technical and industrial spheres and accelerate cooperation in the field of advanced technologies.

The PRC President also called for strengthening the coordination of Beijing and Moscow to effectively protect the interests of the two countries in the security sphere. “China and Russia need to take more joint actions to more effectively defend the interests of the two countries in the security sphere,” he was quoted as saying.

He noted that certain forces are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the pretext of democracy and hu-man rights, grossly violating international law and t-he principles of international relations. As Xi Jinping pointed out, in this regard, the two countries need to strengthen coordination in the international arena.

The governments of Ch-ina and Russia should support the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and prevent outside forces from interfering in their internal affairs, Xi Jinping said.

“Both sides should support all SCO member states in the stable advancement of important items on the national political agenda and under no circumstances allow external forces to interfere in their internal affairs under any pretext,” he said.

Xi Jinping noted that the SCO celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. As the head of state pointed out, China and Russia from the very beginning maintained a high level of strategic cooperation and, “guided by the Shanghai spirit,” contributed to deepening mutual trust in the SCO and interaction in all spheres of the organization’s activities.

China also intends to deepen interaction with Russia and the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to maintain security in the region, Xi Jinping said.

Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the conversation between the heads of state lasted for about an hour and a half. According to him, the Russian and Chinese leaders discussed “literally all pressing and important problems” – from security guarantees for Moscow in Europe to the creation of new alliances in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, Putin and Xi Jinping discussed bilateral relations and future meetings, one of which could take place in February 2022.