Xi: Regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening military blocs

BEIJING (TASS): The current development of the international situation has proved that regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening military blocs. This was stated on Friday by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

China is ready to work together with the Philippines and other countries in the region to firmly adhere to the concept of common, comprehensive, common and sustainable security, and jointly uphold peace and stability in the region, Xi pointed out.

The Chinese President also said that China is ready to continue to cooperate with the Philippines to promote the development of bilateral relations. According to him, China is ready to continue to supply coronavirus vaccines in accordance with the needs of the Philippine side, strengthen cooperation in research and development of drugs, in the field of public health. Xi Jinping pointed out that China is ready to cooperate with the Philippines in expanding trade and investment, education and humanitarian exchanges.

In turn, Duterte thanked China for providing support in the fight against the pandemic and providing vaccines. The Philippines is ready to cooperate with China to strengthen friendship and cooperation and promote the development of bilateral relations, he said. He also pointed out that the Philippines is willing to work with the Chinese side to properly resolve the South China Sea issue and set an exemplary example of the peaceful settlement of disputes and safeguard peace and stability in the region.

