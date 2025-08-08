Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations

BEIJING (AFP): President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday that China was pleased to see Moscow and Washington improving their relations, state media said.

Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to hold talks in a bid to end the war in Ukraine. Both sides have confirmed preparations for a summit are underway and have suggested that a meeting could take place next week, although no firm date or venue has been set.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that Xi had talked to Putin on Friday at the Russian leader’s request.

Putin briefed Xi on the “situation of recent contact and communications” between the US and Russia, as well as the situation in Ukraine, it said.

“China is glad to see Russia and the US maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” state news agency Xinhua’s English service quoted Xi as telling Putin.

Moscow and Beijing have deepened their ties since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

China has never denounced Russia’s war nor called for it to withdraw its troops, and many of Ukraine’s allies believe that Beijing has provided support to Moscow.

It insists it is a neutral party, regularly calling for an end to the fighting while also accusing Western countries of prolonging the conflict by arming Ukraine.

In the call on Friday, Xi “pointed out that complex issues have no simple solutions” and said “China will always… support making peace and promoting talks,” CCTV reported.

Putin is set to visit China on a trip beginning in late August.

He will attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

He will also hold talks with Xi.

China has been mentioned in media reports as a possible venue for the Putin-Trump summit, with speculation that Trump could join Putin there in early September. The Kremlin has not ruled out such a meeting.