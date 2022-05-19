Xi urges BRICS to promote stability in Int’l relations

F.P. Report

BEIJING: On Thursday, President Xi Jinping delivered a video speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Xi Jinping pointed out that at present, with the combined effects of the century-old changes and the epidemic of the century, the unstable, uncertain and insecure factors in the international situation have become increasingly prominent. However, the theme of the era of peace and development has not changed, the pursuit of a better life by the people of all countries has not changed, and the historical mission of the international community to help each other and achieve win-win cooperation has not changed. As a positive, progressive and constructive force in the international community, the BRICS countries should strengthen their beliefs, face up to the storm, promote peaceful development with practical actions, maintain fairness and justice, advocate democracy and freedom, and inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a period of turbulent transformation.

Xi Jinping emphasized that history and reality tell us that one-sided pursuit of one’s own security at the expense of other countries’ security will only create new contradictions and risks.

In order to promote the safety and security of the world, I recently launched the Global Security Initiative. The BRICS countries should strengthen political mutual trust and security cooperation, communicate and coordinate closely on major international and regional issues, accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns, respect each other’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, oppose hegemonism and power politics, and resist Cold War mentality and blocs Confrontation and build a community of human security.

Xi Jinping stressed that development is the common task of emerging market countries and developing countries. Facing the current risks and challenges, it is more important than ever to strengthen the solidarity and cooperation of emerging market countries and developing countries. The five countries should carry out dialogues and exchanges with more emerging market countries and developing countries, enhance mutual understanding and trust, tighten the ties of cooperation, deepen the integration of interests, make the cake of cooperation bigger and bigger, and make the forces of progress stronger and stronger. Make greater contributions to the beautiful vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

