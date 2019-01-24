Xiaomi introduces first double folding phone

Monitoring Desk

BEIJING: Xiaomi’s folding phone has been revealed in a teaser video from the company. Xiaomi co-founder and President Lin Bin has posted a nearly minute-long video to Weibo today, detailing the double folding phone. Both sides of the device can be folded backwards to transform it from a tablet form factor into more of a compact phone. Unlike other foldable phones we’ve seen recently, this certainly looks a more practical use for the technology.

Xiaomi doesn’t provide many details about its foldable phone, but Bin reveals the device in the video is simply an engineering model. Bin does note Xiaomi has conquered “a series of technical problems such as flexible folding screen technology, four-wheel drive folding shaft technology, flexible cover technology, and MIUI adaptation.” Xiaomi appears to have adapted its MIUI software for the foldable phone, and a video is seen playing on the device before it converts from tablet to phone mode.

Xiaomi’s folding phone leaked earlier this month, and it’s set to compete against devices like Samsung’s folding phone prototype and Chinese company Royole’s folding device. Huawei is also reportedly planning to launch a foldable device, and Lenovo has previously teased that it was working on bendable phones. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed when we’ll learn more details about its foldable phone, but given Mobile World Congress starts in a month we’re likely to hear a lot more about foldable devices very soon.

Courtesy: (theverge.com)