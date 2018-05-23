Xiaomi Mi 8 to launch on May 31 in Shenzhen

Monitoring Desk

BEIJING: After confirming that the company will hold a launch event to unveil multiple products at the end of this month, Xiaomi has now officially announced a launch event on 31st May in Shenzhen, China where the company will launch its flagship Mi 8 smartphone.

While Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has revealed that the company will launch multiple products at the upcoming event, the company has not revealed what are the products making a debut on 31st May. However, previous reports have indicated that along with Mi 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone, the Chinese manufacturer is planning to launch Mi 7 and Mi Band 3 fitness tracker.

Earlier, a leaked screenshot had surfaced online, which revealed that the China-based company had already sold tickets for the upcoming Shenzhen event that is scheduled to take place on May 31, which are said to have been priced between 799 Yuan (~$125) and 1,999 Yuan (~$314). The launch event, which is believed to be one of the biggest and most important launch events for Xiaomi this year, will be accommodating a large capacity of 5,000 people.

While not yet confirmed, the company is expected to launch its flagship smartphone of the year — Mi 7 and the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker at the Shenzhen event. However, the company has confirmed that its flagship smartphone Mi 8, the 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone from Xiaomi will be launched at the event.

It was speculated that the company will be announcing the Mi Max 3 smartphone at the Shenzhen event, given that the Mi Max 2 was launched in May. However, Lei Jun recently confirmed that there’s no possibility of Mi Max 3 launch before July this year.

Two variants of a Xiaomi smartphone have received approval from China Compulsory Certification (3C) authority in China and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. just ahead of the launch. It is speculated that these two variants are the forthcoming Xiaomi Mi 8.

The listing of two models — M1805E1A and M1805E1A don’t provide any information on the specifications of these two variants. The only thing that has been revealed through the listing is that both models carry support for 5V/3A, 9V/, A and 12V/1.5A charging.

Based on the previous rumors, the Mi 8th Anniversary Edition will be a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 chipset. It is expected to feature 6.01-inch OLED display with notch and 3D facial recognition. There is a possibility that under display fingerprint scanner will be also available on the phone. The handset could be powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

While there are speculations that the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 7 smartphones could debut together on May 31, some reports are contradicting that with the claim that the Mi 8 has replaced the Mi 7 smartphone. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the event.

