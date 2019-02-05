Yasin Malik criticizes international community for keeping silence over Indian oppression in Kashmir

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Yasin Malik has criticized the international community for keeping criminal silence over the continued atrocities of Indian forces on the innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

JKLF chief said this during his video message released on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Malik thanked the Pakistani nation for their continued support and standing in solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Feb 5.

In his message, Malik said that today the same international community is talking to the Taliban for peace in Afghanistan, because it has understood that no nation can be defeated using military might, and that the solution to all problems lies in talks.

International community “has adopted a stance of criminal silence on Kashmir”, even as infants, elders, and youths lose their lives and property to the cause each day, Malik observed.

On the other hand, Mashal Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, also thanked the people of Pakistan for the “unconditional and selfless support” for the oppressed people of Kashmir.