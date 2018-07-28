Yasmeen Rashid might be next Chief Minster Punjab

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The PTI’s senior leader Dr Yasmeen Rashid called on Chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf Imran Khan .

The post election scenario , political situation of the country and formation of the government in federal as well as Punjab was discussed in detailed during the meeting that took place at Banni Gala .

Yasmeen Rashid emerged as strongest candidate for the slot of Chief Minister Punjab and many of the PTI’s leaders are I n her favour.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid also presented the report regarding election in Lahore’s constituency NA-125.

