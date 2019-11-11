Yasmin Rashid headed Medical board terms Nawaz Sharif’s health critical

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid headed medical board termed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health critical, on Monday.

The medical board, comprising doctors from the Services Hospital, told that the platelets count of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo continues to drop.

Different suggestions were given in the board meeting regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health. The board maintained that the PML-N supreme leader needs all medical facilities at one place which are not available in Pakistan including some tests.