Yaum-e-Ashur being observed today across country with due solemnity

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, is being observed today across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Lahore

The main Zul-Jinnah procession of Lahore appeared from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate early in the morning.

The main mourning procession is marching through its traditional route including Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taksali and Bhati Gate.

During the procession, the mourners will hold Majalis-e-Azadari at main chowks of the route and also flagellate themselves to express their deep sentiments and aspirations with Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Lahore Police have made strict security arrangements for the procession and snipers have been deployed on the roofs along the route.

Karachi

In Karachi, Majalis will be held all over the city while several small and big processions including Tazia and Zuljinnah processions are heading towards their destinations in various parts of the city.

The procession, after passing through its traditional routes at M.A. Jinnah Road will culminate at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian Kharadar in the evening.

Peshawar

In Peshawar, Youm-e-Ashur is being observed with due solemnity and reverence. Mourning processions of Alam, Tazia and Zuljanah are being taken.

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established camps in Jahangir-pura, Kohati, Khanum market, Wadpaga and Gulbahar.

Besides, rescue emergency Medical technicians teams and ambulances are also present with the mourning processions.

Quetta

The main mourning procession comprised of Alam, Tazia and Zuljanah in Quetta has taken out from Nichari Imambargah at Alamdar Road this morning.

The procession will terminate at Alamdar Road in the evening after passing through its conventional route.

AJK

Taazia, Alam, and Zuljinnah processions are being taken out in all small and major cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In the state capital Muzaffarabad and adjourning areas, ten mourning processions have been taken out from different imam bargahs which joined the main mourning procession.

The main Taazia, Alam and Zuljinnah procession has been taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Pir EIam Shah Bukhari and after passing through various parts of the city will culminate at Imam Bargah Pir EIam Shah Bukhari the before sunset. Sham e Ghariban will be held at the central imam bargah tonight.

Gilgit

In Gilgit, the main procession has been taken out from Central Mosque which after passing through traditional routes will culminate at the same place.

The participants offered Zohar prayers at Capt. Zameer Abbas Chowk in City.

Later, Majalis e Shame Gheribian will be organised in imambargahas at night.